Page County Sheriff Report

On Oct. 30, the Page County Sheriff’s Office arrested Bob B. Palmer Jr., 39, of Omaha, Neb. for OWI second offense. Palmer was arrested in the 1300 Block of 140th Street. Palmer was transported to the Page County Jail where he was held pending further court proceedings.

On Oct. 29, at approximately 12:28 a.m. the Page County Sheriff’s Office initiated a traffic stop for a traffic infraction near South 16th Street and LaPerla Street in Clarinda. During the traffic stop Darryn Lyn Dugan, 53, of Nodaway was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, third or subsequent offense, a Class D felony, and operating while intoxicated, drug, first offense. Dugan was transported to the Page County Jail where he was held pending further court proceedings.

On Oct. 29, at approximately 3:44 p.m. the Page County Sheriff’s Office responded to a motor vehicle accident on A Avenue north of Shenandoah. The investigation showed a 16-year-old male was the driver and only occupant of a 2009 Pontiac G6 owned by Stephanie Petersen of Shenandoah. The driver lost control of the vehicle on the gravel, entered the east ditch, flipped end over end, and reversed ends, prior to coming to rest. The male juvenile was transported to the Shenandoah Medical Center by the Shenandoah EMS Service. The male juvenile was issued a citation for failure to maintain control of vehicle. The Page County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Shenandoah Fire Department and the Shenandoah EMS Service.