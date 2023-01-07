Page County Attorney, Carl M. Sonksen, reports the following activities in the Iowa District Court for Page County for the week of Dec. 19, 2022. The Honorable Richard H. Davidson, District Court Judge of the Fourth Judicial District presided. All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Curtis A. Blacketer, 54, Shenandoah, appeared with counsel and pleaded guilty to serious assault. Blacketer was sentenced to 29 days in the Page County Jail and a fine of $430 was imposed. Blacketer was ordered to pay restitution, court costs, surcharges and court-appointed attorney fees.

Christopher Dean Howard, 49, Shenandoah, appeared with his attorney and pleaded guilty to arson in the third degree and domestic abuse assault. Howard was sentenced to a term of incarceration not to exceed two years on each count, to run consecutively, for a total of four years. The sentence was suspended and Howard was placed on probation for two years. As a condition of probation, Howard is to complete the Iowa Domestic Abuse Program and obtain a substance abuse evaluation. Howard was fined $855 for each count, suspended and ordered to pay court costs, surcharges, restitution and court-appointed attorney fees.

Harry M. MacVenn, 70, College Springs, appeared with counsel and pleaded guilty to careless driving. MacVenn was fined $50 and ordered to pay surcharges, court costs and court-appointed attorney fees.

Justin Lee Parson, 35, appeared with his attorney and pleaded guilty to theft in the second degree. Parson was sentenced to a term of incarceration not to exceed five years. Parson was issued a $1,025 fine, suspended, and ordered to pay restitution, court costs, surcharges and court-appointed attorney fees. Parson also pled guilty to criminal mischief in the second degree. Parson was sentenced to a term of incarceration not to exceed five years. A fine of $1,025 was imposed and suspended, and Parson was ordered to pay restitution, court costs, surcharges and court-appointed attorney fees. The sentences will run consecutive to one another.

Jennifer Marie Ray, 43, Columbia, Missouri, appeared with counsel and pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine, less than five grams, with intent to deliver. Ray was sentenced to a term of incarceration not to exceed 10 years and ordered to complete a substance abuse evaluation. Ray was issued a $1,370 fine, suspended and ordered to pay court costs, surcharges and court-appointed attorney fees.

Attalissa Yvette Wiggins, 24, Clarinda, appeared with counsel and pleaded guilty to operating while under the influence, first offense. Wiggins was sentenced to two days in the Page County Jail, with credit for two days for attending the 48-hour Driver’s Education Program. Wiggins was fined $1,250 and ordered to pay court costs, surcharges and court-appointed attorney fees.