Clarinda Police responds to threatening letter

Late Wednesday evening, Nov. 9, the Clarinda Police Department was notified of a juvenile’s written threat of violence to the campus of the Clarinda Lutheran School. Clarinda Lutheran School cooperated fully with the Clarinda Police Department to address this threat and the juvenile involved was in the custody of police.

After a thorough investigation into the threat, as well as a search of the facility, the Clarinda Police Department was confident there is no on-going threat to Clarinda Lutheran School or the community.

The investigation revealed this was an isolated event. The incident report and a complaint alleging juvenile delinquency have been forwarded to Page County Juvenile Court Services.