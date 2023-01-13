Page County Attorney, Carl M. Sonksen, reports the following activities in the Iowa District Court for Page County for the week of Dec. 19, 2022. The Honorable Richard H. Davidson, District Court Judge of the Fourth Judicial District presided. All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Jennifer Marie Ray, 43, Columbia, Missouri, appeared with counsel and pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine, less than five grams, with intent to deliver. Ray was sentenced to a term of incarceration not to exceed 10 years and ordered to complete a substance abuse evaluation. Ray was issued a $1,370 fine, suspended and ordered to pay court costs, surcharges and court-appointed attorney fees.

Attalissa Yvette Wiggins, 24, Clarinda, appeared with counsel and pleaded guilty to operating while under the influence, first offense. Wiggins was sentenced to two days in the Page County Jail, with credit for two days for attending the 48-hour Driver’s Education Program. Wiggins was fined $1,250 and ordered to pay court costs, surcharges and court-appointed attorney fees.