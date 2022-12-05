SageSpring Wealth Partners celebrate new name

The Clarinda Chamber of Commerce and the Clarinda Ambassadors invite the community to the ribbon cutting and open House Dec. 15 for SageSpring Wealth Partners located at 114 W. Main St. in Clarinda.

The ribbon cutting is scheduled for 10 a.m. Refreshments will be served and a social hour will follow the ceremony. Then, the open house will start at 11 a.m.

SageSpring Wealth Partners, formerly known as Southwestern Investment Group, officially changed their name to SageSpring Wealth Partners on Nov. 7 as part of their journey toward becoming an independent firm.

While their name and website have been updated, the teams’ values and commitment to their clients remain unchanged. They are still the same service-focused wealth team, dedicated to helping families and businesses within the community build financial confidence.

In addition to the Thursday open house, SageSpring Wealth Partners will be sharing their excite-mint by hosting a town-wide ‘Candy Cane O-Gram’ service! Spread some cheer this holiday season by sending a sweet note to a fellow Clarinda citizen – details available at their office.