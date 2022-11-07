CHJ Ask the Pastor

“Why is doctrine important?” This is the unasked question behind statements I sometimes hear like, “Oh, I don’t care for doctrine, I just love Jesus!” Now, those who say such, are trying to state a noble ideal that, a simple faith and love for God is better than a stuffy intellectualism—but such a statement reveals an undeveloped understanding of the importance of doctrine.

Doctrine is indispensable to true Christian faith. Without sound doctrine, the way of salvation and of right living is unclear. Christian doctrines are simply the God-given, fundamental teachings and principles of the Bible to aid the disciple in knowing and serving God.

Were doctrine unimportant, then Christ as the only way of salvation is unimportant (Act 4:12). If doctrine is unimportant, then a moral standard for Christians is unimportant (Gal 5:18-21). If doctrine does not matter, then neither does faith, love, obedience, and a host of other doctrines. What if you casually treat biblical doctrine like a NASA manual on building rockets: “I don’t care about all those technical details on the O rings, I just love space flight.” Such a careless attitude is fatal at 46,000 feet and potentially, at the Judgement Seat of Christ (2Cor 5:10).

Good doctrines are supremely important! We can't believe in Jesus without knowing something about Him. That "something" is doctrine. Ephesians 4:12-14 teaches that "doctrines" equip the believer with the tools needed to be mature and stable in Christ. 1 Timothy 1:10 advocates that "sound doctrine" is a means to promoting morality. Hebrews 13:9 says that "strange doctrines" can lead people into erroneous beliefs—beliefs that can lead to eternal condemnation. Clearly, then, doctrine is of eternal significance.

Every believer needs to apply themselves to learning doctrine. My Christian brothers and sisters, let me appeal to you to avoid the anti-intellectualism that is pervasive today in the church. You may think that to study doctrine, to develop the mind, to exercise the powers of reason, means that one has embarked upon the path of Pharisaical hypocrisy and turned their back on the Spirit. No doubt, knowledge may foster pride, but ignorance can lead to deception or destruction. What we need is the humble engagement of our minds with God's truth, in such a way that it promotes greater faith in Christ, love for others, and dependence upon the Holy Spirit. We’ll need doctrine to do that!