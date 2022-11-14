CHJ Ask the Pastor

“What is the forbidden fruit that Adam and Eve ate?” Look at any artwork or drawing of Adam and Eve eating the fruit, and an apple is drawn. While the Bible does not define its fruit, the fruit itself is irrelevant to the story but rather symbolizes a choice.

In the Bible’s historical account of creation, God set the first man and woman in the garden of Eden. God allowed them (almost) unlimited freedom to live as they pleased, with only one prohibition; “Of the tree of the knowledge of good and evil you shall not eat, for in the day that you eat of it you shall surely die” (Gen 2:16-17).

The Creator made man and woman perfect, lacking nothing. They enjoyed open fellowship with God and every pleasant aspect of life—until that day the serpent came and tempted them to disobey the Lord (Gen 3).

What followed is what we call ‘The Fall,’ named so because mankind fell into sin and corrupted their souls. They fell away from their loving, faith-based dependence upon their Creator—and creation fell with them. Everything fell from the height of perfection into the corrupting work of sin.

Now, sin is missing the God-intended design for our lives; a violation of God’s wise and loving commands and, therefore, an offense against Him. Sin is rebellion against God, for the sinner rejects God’s divine right to rule—this is THE issue of Adam and Eve’s sin. Unaddressed, sin will keep us from God, forever—this was the ultimate aim of that devilish serpent and remains his chief intent to this day.

Now, here’s the application of this story. Their sin is our sin. God invites you and I to live under His wise and loving rule, to enjoy fellowship with Him, to live according to His good will. Serving ourselves is the opposite choice. There is no middle ground! Jesus said that “Whoever is not with me is against me” (Matt 12:30). Either He is our king or we clutch the scepter of rule for our lives—which is serving the idol of ourselves. Like Adam and Eve, God calls us to believe in Christ and to live in His true freedom, or to eat the enslaving fruit of our own ways.