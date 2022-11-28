Ask The Pastor

No doubt, you’ve been out and have observed Retail Christmas, with stores decorated with Christmas themes and the seasonal songs played over loud speakers. Perhaps you’ve thrown some change in the Salvation Army bucket to help those in need, or rounded up your purchase at the cash register for another charity.

I, for one, was raised with all the nostalgia surrounding Christmas. My childhood was saturated with decorations, reindeer, Santa, festive music, Christmas hymns and the Nativity. Being an early riser, I would wake my parents at 5 a.m. on Christmas morn, only to be greeted with a grumpy “Go back to bed.” But sleep eluded me as I lay down wide-eyed “while visions of sugar plums” and the hopes of a new bicycle or some other gifts “danced in my head.” And when mom and dad finally lumbered out of bed, I exited my bedroom like a horse out of the gate — chomping at the bit for what lay under the tree!

One of the songs we will likely hear this time of year is “Deck the Halls,” where it states “'Tis the season to be jolly.” However, jolly is hard to find for some. Weighed down by poverty, problems or painful losses, the intended happiness of Christmastime is illusive. So, how can this season be a happier time for those most troubled?

For those who feel the demand for buying many and expensive presents, chill out. It’s worth having a conversation with the extended family to negotiate down to a simpler exchange. Among immediate family, especially with our children and grandchildren, let’s be generous but also give within our means. Christmas debt is a downer on this joyous season.

For those experiencing various problems, pains and losses, these issues are common to all and are not limited to December. So, be proactive in dealing with the stresses and anxieties. Don’t sit at home binge-watching Hallmark Christmas love stories when real love is out among family and friends.

Finally, the best Christmas time ever is pushing past all the reindeer and ornaments to believe in and center upon the coming of Jesus — His virgin birth, His life, His teaching, His death and resurrection. So, blow the dust off your Bible, gather the family around and read together the opening chapters of the Gospel of Luke, and make a plan to go to church. Jesus is why it’s “the season to be jolly.”