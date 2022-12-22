Ask the Pastor

One year ago, I put on my futurist hat and gave my best guess of what was in store for the church in 2022. My predictions included a higher percentage of genuine believers attending church, because those there want to be there; our hope in political solutions will diminish as governmental inadequacies are seen and our greater trust will return to the Lord; an increase of social persecution and opposition to the Bible and believers; and that Christians will recover the sweet doctrine of God’s sovereignty and throw off their anger and discouragement to celebrate and revel in the One who holds all history in His hands.

Now, anyone with an eye on the times and a pulse on the church will see these things at work in our country. And while I believe that these things are true in part, these issues are still unfolding. Overall, these are good things: church attenders who believe in the truth of Christ, who no longer look to man for societal solutions, who stand for that truth in the face of opposition, and who trust in the sovereignty of God that sets our worried thoughts to rest.

It’s on this last point that my optimism hinges. Believers are not mere pawns subject exclusively to the whims of the corrupt power brokers of the world, the forces of evil, nor the adverse circumstances of life. God’s sovereignty means “There are no limits to God’s rule…He is sovereign over the whole world, and everything that happens in it. He is never helpless, never frustrated, never at a loss. And in Christ, God’s awesome, sovereign providence is the place we feel most reverent, most secure, most free” (desiringgod.org).

So let’s be optimistic about the future and grow confidently in the Sovereignty of Almighty God! With a promise like “all things are working together for the good” of God’s people — how can we not be hopeful and positive? (Romans 8:28) Let us place ourselves in The Everlasting Arms, and rest secure in His love and plan for us. And let us not withdraw from this needy world, but let us “work the works of” the Lord “while it is day; for night is coming, when no one can work” (John 9:4). Maranatha!