Ask the Pastor

“What is the tree of life mentioned in the Bible?”

In the opening chapters of the book of Genesis, God creates a perfect world, but Adam and Eve spoil it by choosing self-rule over God’s rule, and thus, unleash upon human history, all its woes caused by sin (Genesis 3).

As a result, the Lord drives the man and woman out of Eden’s garden and sets the Cherubim at its eastern gate, armed with a flaming sword, to prevent man’s access to the Tree of Life. That tree represents the very life of God and were fallen man to eat of it, they would leave forever in their sinful state.

Now, the way back to God and consequently, eternal life, is blocked by Cherubim. In ancient Israel, God was “enthroned above the cherubim” in the Temple’s holy of holies (Exodus 10:1). These ‘cherubs’ are not the little winged plump babies of modern art, but fierce and mighty defenders of the glory of God, and guardians of His throne (1 Samuel 4:4; 2 Chronicles 3:11).

This barrier to Eden was later typified in the temple’s Curtain, which was embroidered with the Cherubim as a reminder of the prohibition (Exodus 26:1). Both barriers said “Stay away; you cannot come into God’s holy presence or you will die in your unholy state!” And yet God purposed in eternity past to make a way for sinful man to, essentially, pass through these barriers, to once again have access to Him.

Simply, Christ is the way through the barriers. That 30-foot tall and 4-inch thick curtain was torn open, top to bottom, the exact moment that Jesus died on the cross, to signify this was God’s doing (Matthew 27:50-51).

The Bible says that that curtain represents His crucified body so that the way back to God was opened, granting forgiveness to believers and granting access to that Tree of Life — the very Presence and life vitality of God (Hebrews 10:19-21). That’s why “whoever believes in him should not perish but have eternal life” (John 3:16), because Jesus in “the Life” (John 14:6).

So, by believing in the crucified Christ, God draws us thru the barrier that kept us from Him — where we now, by faith, partake of the fruit of His sacrifice — and live forever!