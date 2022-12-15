Ask the Pastor

Many children experience a certain wonder about Christmas. My fondest childhood memories of Christmas include the lighted décor of (seemingly) every house, songs of the season — like "Jingle Bells" — TV specials, caroling, Charlie Brown's Christmas tree, presents, wrapping paper and the yearly reading of “The Night Before Christmas.”

One Christmas, I woke in the night, crept into the living room, and actually saw "the big guy" placing presents around the tree. Yep, I saw him, and no one could persuade me otherwise.

My parents instilled in me both the wonder of Christmas and the Christian faith. I knew the truth of Christ “while visions of sugarplums danced in my head.” I believed in Santa, but I believed in Christ even more. Our family's year-round devotion to Christ superseded the seasonal myth. So when our children see the priority of Christ in our homes, we need not fear that they will confuse the myth with the Messiah. Let us teach our children the true meaning of Christmas, but also let their imaginations soar. Investing in our children's imaginations prepares them for seeing, by faith, the unseen realities of God.

No doubt, two Christmas traditions fill the December holidays. Reindeer, Santa, mistletoe, decorated trees, gifts and frenzied shopping represent the one. The other focuses on the Nativity, the Christ Child, songs of redemption and gratitude for salvation.

As fun and marvelous as this season, in the hustle and bustle, we can lose sight of the profound wonder that far exceeds every other Christmas wonder: God became man! Jesus, the fully divine Son of God, existed before all things, created all things, and came to walk in the midst His creation (John 1:1-14). God established an eternal plan to rescue man from his sin (Revelation 13:8). Jesus set aside His eternal majesty to set the plan in motion and entered our world as a baby (Philippians 2:6-7). Wonder of wonders!

Christmas celebrates, above all, the love of God reaching out to all humanity through the incarnation of Christ: “For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life” (John 3:16). “Whoever” means you and me. We need not perish, when we believe in the Christ of Christmas. Now that is truly wonderful!