Ask the Pastor

“Do you know how someone would start raising support for ministry?” When recently asked this question, this was my answer: The ideal way is to have the local church recognize and validate your ministry, and then to encourage financial support for you. Then, if you are able to widen your contacts at district church events, local churches, with the ability to make a brief presentation, that gets you out to a wider support base.

Now, this doesn't always work with independent churches, which lack wider connections, but, if you, at least, have the support of your pastor and leaders, then you can head out to visit other churches to share your vision and to ask for support. The New Testament teaches that ministry and spiritual gifts are only valid in the context of the church body (Ephesians 4:11). Therefore, we should not act independently of church accountability and validation.

Here’s my testimony. As a young man, I had a desire to serve the Lord in missions. A missionary friend shared about his work and how I might also be involved. After praying and receiving counsel, I came to hear God’s call in this endeavor. My pastor affirmed this call and our church pledged a monthly amount of support. I sold some of my belongings, emptied my bank account, wrote support letters and headed off to Texas for the first phase of a missions training school. I served in missions in the US, Central America and the Caribbean for four and a half years before returning stateside to pursue ministry in the local church.

Now, when it comes to seeking financial support, two faith models are evident in the Life of Elijah. The first, is to trust the supernatural provision of God without asking for anyone’s help (1 Kings 17:2-6). The second is harder — to go to others and to ask for their support (1 Kings 17:7-9). Like Elijah, I found it thrilling to make my needs know only to God and then to watch Him provide.

I also know what it’s like when provision dries up and to ask people for support. Our pride enjoys the first, because we love our independent need of no one, but the second is humbling — we don’t like being in a place of (financial) weakness.

However, God designed the body of Christ to need and depend upon one another (1 Corinthians 12:21). I think it wisdom to know which of the two means the Lord would have you pursue — staying flexible as these seasons are always subject to change!