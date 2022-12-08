Ask the Pastor

We've all seen the typical Christmas card cover with the Virgin Mary seated on a donkey while Joseph leads them toward Bethlehem. As a child, I never questioned that story's biological impossibility.

As I grew up, I began to understand that virgins do not have babies, at least not naturally. Just as plants need sun and water, babies need a mother and a father.

So, belief in the virgin birth relies upon faith in the God who is above and outside of nature with whom “all things are possible” (Matthew 19:26).

Christ's virgin birth is vitally essential to the Gospel of God's saving work because of these three principles:

First, the virgin birth is a fulfillment of prophecy that confirms the reliability of God's Word. As with the innumerable fulfilled prophecies of Scripture, God spoke, and what He said came to pass. Such accuracy strengthens the believer's confidence in the truth of the Bible and the way of salvation.

Secondly, the virgin birth prevents Jesus from taking on our sin nature and makes Him the perfect sacrifice for our sins (Galatians 4:4-5). The doctrine of Federal Headship explains that our sin nature comes through the father's lineage, for “in Adam” — not Eve — “all die” (1 Corinthians 15:22). For Jesus to be born “holy” (Luke 1:35), Joseph could not be his father. Therefore, He was “conceived by the Holy Spirit” (Matthew 1:20).

Finally, the virgin birth affirms both Jesus' deity and humanity. Because Jesus is a man, He shares in our pain and struggles and is able to empathize with us. Because He is God, He perfectly represents the Holy Trinity and is our perfect advocate before the Father.

“Therefore, since we have a great high priest who has ascended into heaven, Jesus the Son of God, let us hold firmly to the faith we profess. For we do not have a high priest who is unable to empathize with our weaknesses, but we have one who has been tempted in every way, just as we are — yet without sin. Let us then approach God's throne of grace with confidence, so that we may receive mercy and find grace to help us in our time of need” (Hebrews 4:14-16).