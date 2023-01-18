To our readers

For many years, we have had the privilege of covering this community, with the most informative and engaging local news content in the region. We’ve enjoyed getting to know the people and places, the school leaders and sports stars, the businesses and elected officials that make this community unique. Your trust and faith in us has been an honor, and we wish to sincerely thank our readers and advertisers for their support over the years.

Now we’re excited to share the news that starting with our next edition, you’ll get all the best local journalism you love from the Clarinda Herald-Journal, as well as coverage from throughout southwest Iowa in our new, expanded print publication.

The new newspaper, called the Southwest Iowa Herald, will include stories, photos, advertising and more from the Page and Fremont county communities, including Clarinda, Shenandoah, Essex and Sidney, as we look to enhance our readership throughout the region.

Thank you for your continued support of local journalism in our community, and we hope you enjoy your new Southwest Iowa Herald!