Herald-Journal What's Up Calendar

Friday, Jan. 20
AA-Clarinda, Friday High Flyers, 216 West Division, 8 p.m.
Sr. Center/Meals on Wheels: Country Fried Steak, Country Gravy, Whipped Potatoes, Mixed Vegetables, Multi-Grain Bread, Baked Cookie, Milk and Margarine
Monday, Jan. 23
Domino Club, Lied Library 1 p.m. (second and fourth Mondays)
Book Babies (birth-3 years w/parents), Lied Library, 5:30 p.m.
Optimist Club, Ice House, 6:30 p.m.
American Legion Sergy Post 98, American Legion Hall, 7 p.m.
New Market Happy Trudgers, New Market Community Center, 8 p.m.
Sr. Center/Meals on Wheels: Spaghetti Casserole, Green Peas, Tossed Salad, Garlic Bread, Hot Sliced Peaches, Milk, Margarine and Ranch Dressing
Tuesday, Jan. 24
Page Co. Board of Supervisors, Courthouse, 8:30 a.m., Zoom meeting.
Journey Beyond Abuse Support Group, 215 E. Washington, 10 a.m.
Story Hour (3-5 years of age), Lied Public Library, 10:30 a.m.
Sr. Center/Meals on Wheels: Chicken with Gravy, Whipped Potatoes, Lima Beans, White Bread, Gelatin, Milk and Margarine
Wednesday, Jan. 25
Kiwanis, J’s Pizza & Steakhouse, noon
Clarinda City Council, City Hall, 5 p.m., second and fourth Wednesday of month.
TOPS Weight Loss Support Group, Walker Merrick Billings Community Room, 4 p.m.
Sr. Center/Meals on Wheels: Meatballs with Gravy, Whipped Potatoes, Broccoli, White Bread, Mixed Fruit, Milk and Margarine
Thursday, Jan. 26
Book Babies (birth-3 years w/parents), Lied Library, 10:30 a.m.
Sr. Center/Meals on Wheels: Tuna Salad, Tomato Cucumber Salad, Potato Salad, White Bread (2), Baked Cookie, Milk and Margarine
Friday, Jan. 27
AA-Clarinda, Friday High Flyers, 216 West Division, 8 p.m.
Sr. Center/Meals on Wheels: Pork, Barbecue Sauce, Au Gratin Potatoes, Whole Kernel Corn, Hamburger Bun, Fresh Seasonal Fruit and Milk