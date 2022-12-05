Iowa 4-H Foundation announces 2023 scholarships

The Iowa 4-H Foundation has announced applications are now available for its 4-H scholarship program. More than 130 scholarship opportunities valued at over $120,000 will be awarded.

Former and current Iowa 4-H members are eligible to apply for 4-H scholarships if they meet individual scholarship requirements, as determined by the scholarship donors. Applicants must enroll as a full-time student to receive scholarship awards.

The various scholarship awards range in amounts from $500 to $5,000. Some scholarships are open to students pursuing any field of study, while others are open to students pursuing degrees in agriculture, food and nutrition, ag business, animal science, and journalism as well as veterinary medicine and more!

While many of the 4-H scholarship opportunities are available for students attending Iowa State University, scholarships are also available to students planning to attend any Iowa university, Iowa private college, Iowa community college, or any land-grant university.

“Iowa 4-H scholarships acknowledge the hard work and dedication of young people who have used their 4-H skills and experiences to ‘make the best better’ for themselves and others,” said Emily Saveraid, Executive Director of the Iowa 4-H Foundation. “We also are thankful for the many scholarship donors who fund these important opportunities for Iowa 4-H’ers.”

Information and applications for the 4-H scholarships are now available through the Iowa 4-H Foundation atiowa4hfoundation.org.scholarships. Applications must be submitted online no later than 11:59 PM, March 1, 2023 for consideration. Only one application form is needed for all Iowa 4-H scholarships. Eligible students may apply for more than one scholarship, however, only one scholarship per individual will be awarded per academic year.

About Iowa

4-H Foundation

The Iowa 4-H Foundation provides the private financial resources to develop and deliver quality 4-H youth programs throughout the state of Iowa. These opportunities help young people enhance their ability to use critical thinking, leadership, communication, and social skills – tools that will give them a competitive edge in their future endeavors.