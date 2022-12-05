Taste of Clarinda 2022
A very special guest attended the 30th Annual Clarinda Lighted Christmas Parade Nov. 25 around the downtown square.
Initial options for a potential bond issue were presented to the Clarinda Community School District Board of Directors Nov. 22 during a work s…
The Clarinda girls bowling team opened the season in grand style Monday, Nov. 28, at Thunderbowl in Council Bluffs, posting a team score of 2,…
The Clarinda boys and girls basketball teams left Red Oak Tuesday, Nov. 29, with a pair of wins. The Cardinal girls won 61-17, while the Cardi…
The U.S. Justice Department announced a settlement with the state of Iowa to resolve allegations of abuse and inadequate care at the Glenwood Resource Center for people with intellectual disabilities.
The Clarinda boys wrestling team split duals at its season opening home double dual Thursday, Dec. 1.
CLARINDA — For three quarters, it didn’t look like the Clarinda boys basketball team was going start its season in the win column, but then th…
An already thin group of receivers in the Iowa football program got even thinner Friday.