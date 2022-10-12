SWITG opens new season with ‘Farce of Habit’

Bring a friend, bring a relative, or enjoy some time on your own. Just be prepared for laughter and fun at the Park Playhouse in Shenandoah’s Sportsman Park next weekend.

The 2022-23 season for the Southwest Iowa Theatre Group will start with a play written by Jessie Jones, Nicholas Hope and Jamie Wooten called “Farce of Habit.” Directed by Don and Martha Jackson, this opening show will have you laughing all the way through.

Opening weekend is set for Friday, Oct. 21, Saturday, Oct. 22 and Sunday, Oct. 23, with a second chance to see this high-energy comedy during the weekend of Friday, Oct. 28, Saturday, Oct. 29 and Sunday, Oct. 30. Show times are 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. on Sunday both weekends.

The play takes place in Mayhew, Arkansas, nestled into the Ozark Mountains at a fishing lodge called the Reel ‘Em Inn. Without giving too much of the play away, Don and Martha explained that the owners of the fishing lodge D. Gene Wilburn and his wife Wanelle, have some bad habits they are trying to break. So while struggling with their willpower, they are dealing with a son and daughter-in-law who are having trouble, guests at the lodge and a “gaggle of nuns” -- as Don called them -- that are there for a retreat and staying in the barn.

Along with surprise costume changes, Don and Martha said the audience will enjoy the antics between characters and get lots of laughs out of people chasing one another across the stage. They even mentioned a storm that takes place in the second act, which adds a little twist and danger to the story. To accommodate some scenes where characters chase each other, Don said he changed the set slightly from how it was designed for the play.

The duo said they chose this play to direct because it is very well written, clever and they were impressed with the playwright. In previous seasons they have directed “Rex’s Exes” and “The Dixie Swim Club,” written by the same playwright.

While getting through rehearsals without getting a stitch in their sides from laughter has proven to be a challenge, Don and Martha feel they are ready for opening night.

“It’s funny when you do a comedy; you start to forget what's funny after a while because you’ve don’t it so many times it's just not as funny,” Martha said. “We’ve been in rehearsal for over a month, and there's still stuff that cracks us up.”

“One of the things that has been fun for me is cooperative effort on the set,” Don said. He explained the set for “Farce of Habit” was built from scratch, but instead of tearing it down, they have figured out a way to transform it into a set that will work for upcoming shows during the season. Don said SWITG had also received a generous donation of lumber from Pella Corporation to build the set.

Having an excellent working relationship between SWITG and the other two theatres in Southwest Iowa, the Wilson Performing Arts Center in Red Oak and Mills Masquers Theatre in Glenwood, where they can share costumes and props, has also been welcoming, Don said.

He said they couldn’t ask for a better cast and have one new face on the SWITG stage: Angela Bentley, the pastor at the Church of the Nazarene in Shenandoah. Bentley plays Maxie Wilburn Suggs, who is a police officer. Other cast members are Carol Brehmer as Wanelle Wilburn, Jim Cloepfil as D. Gene Wilburn, Jeff Hiser as Jack McNair, Stanna Wellauer as Jenna Sealy Wilburn, John Henderson as Ty Wilburn, Mike Peterson as Huddle Fisk, Robin Hensen as Sister Myrtle Agnes and Rebecca Rose ad Barb Stratton. Stage Manager is Marj Schierkolk, lights and sound Pete Francis, set construction and decoration Marj Schierkolk, Ciara Schierkolk, Duane Schierkolk, John Henderson and Dean Adkins.

While the humor in “Farce of Habit” may be geared toward adults, Don and Martha thought junior high and high school students would get a kick out of the show. Tickets can be reserved by calling the Park Playhouse box office at 712-246-1061 or emailing SWITG@SWITG.org. Ticket prices are $17 for adults, $15 for seniors (60+) and $10 for K-12 students. Season tickets are also still available to purchase through the end of this show for $55 for adults, $48 for seniors (60+) and $28 for K-12 students.