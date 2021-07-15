World's largest rodeo next for Clarinda's Williams

Jett Williams, a 9th-grade student at Clarinda High School has earned a position on the Iowa National High School Rodeo Team.
Williams is the son of Bill and Nikki (Williams) Simons. He will be traveling with his teammates to Lincoln, Nebraska, July 18-24 to compete at the 73rd annual National High School Finals Rodeo (NHSFR) in the Steer Wrestling, Saddle Bronc Riding, Bull Riding and Light Rifle Shooting competitions.
Featuring more than 1,650 contestants from 44 states, five Canadian provinces, Australia, Mexico and New Zealand, the NHSFR is the world’s largest rodeo. In addition to competing for more than $150,000 in prizes and over $200,000 in added money, NHSFR contestants will also be competing for more than $375,000 in college scholarships and the chance to be named an NHSFR World Champion. To earn this title, contestants must finish in the top 20 – based on their combined times/scores in the first two rounds – to advance to Saturday evening’s final round. World champions will then be determined based on their three-round combined times/scores.
Again, this year, the Saturday championship performance will be televised nationally as part of the Cinch Highschool Rodeo Tour telecast series on RFD-TV. LIVE broadcasts of each NHSFR performance will air online at www.RidePass.com. Performance times begin at 7 p.m. on July 18 and competition continues daily at 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. through July 24. Make sure to catch the action.
Along with great rodeo competition and the chance to meet new friends from around the world, NHSFR contestants have the opportunity to enjoy shooting sports, volleyball, contestant dances, family-oriented activities, church services sponsored by Golden Spur Ministries, and shopping at the NHSFR tradeshow.
To follow your local favorites at the NHSFR, visit NHSRA.com daily for complete results. For ticket information, visit www.nhsfrlincoln.com.