World's largest rodeo next for Clarinda's Williams

Williams is the son of Bill and Nikki (Williams) Simons. He will be traveling with his teammates to Lincoln, Nebraska, July 18-24 to compete at the 73rd annual National High School Finals Rodeo (NHSFR) in the Steer Wrestling, Saddle Bronc Riding, Bull Riding and Light Rifle Shooting competitions.

Featuring more than 1,650 contestants from 44 states, five Canadian provinces, Australia, Mexico and New Zealand, the NHSFR is the world’s largest rodeo. In addition to competing for more than $150,000 in prizes and over $200,000 in added money, NHSFR contestants will also be competing for more than $375,000 in college scholarships and the chance to be named an NHSFR World Champion. To earn this title, contestants must finish in the top 20 – based on their combined times/scores in the first two rounds – to advance to Saturday evening’s final round. World champions will then be determined based on their three-round combined times/scores.