Woods leads Cardinal girls in tough win at Lenox

It wasn’t a great scoring night for the Clarinda bowling teams, but the girls did enough to win at Lenox 2,036-1,988, while the Clarinda boys struggled and lost an extremely tight match 2,257-2,251.

Andi Woods led the Cardinal girls and the field with a 202 second game and 377 series. The Cardinals led by 88 pins going into the baker series. They were consistent in the baker with all five games within five pins of each other, but the best of those was only a 121. Lenox gained ground in three of the five games with another ending tied.

Ally Johnson didn’t break 150 in either of her games for the Cardinals and finished with a 293 series. Kemper Beckel added a 282, Alea VanVactor a 254 and Ryplee Sunderman a 239. Maddie Smith rolled a 140 opening game, but didn’t finish the match because of an injury.

The Clarinda boys trailed by seven pins going into the baker series and then rolled just a 113 in the opening baker game to Lenox’s 190. The Cardinals outscored the Tigers in each of the other four baker games, but the scores weren’t quite high enough to pull off the win. A 164 in the second and fourth games were the best of the day for the Cardinals.

Owen Johnson led the Cardinals with a 341 series and 181 opening game. Ronnie Weidman was just behind Johnson with a 332 series. Keegan Hull was the only other Cardinal above a 300 series, rolling a 306. Tyson Bramble finished with a 262 series, Caden Butt a 260 and Eli Vorhies a 250.

Lenox’s Jayden Stephens led the field with a 396 series and 199 game.

The Cardinals are off until a home match with Tri-Center Feb. 3.