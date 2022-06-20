Wise shuts down East Mills

Clarinda junior Levi Wise threw a one-hit shutout over five innings and the Clarinda bats put up an eight-run fifth inning to beat East Mills 10-0 Saturday, June 18, to wrap up this year’s Baseball Day festivities.

Wise struck out five in five innings, and gave up just one hit and hit a couple batters. He threw 61 pitches over his five frames.

The Cardinals scored single runs in the first and third innings and finally broke the game open in the fifth, ending the game by the run-rule with just one out.

Cooper Neal and Jarod McNeese had two hits each for the Cardinals with Neal scoring two runs and McNeese driving in three.

Cole Baumgart added a hit, a run scored and two RBIs for Clarinda. Tadyn Brown had a hit and two runs scored. James McCall and Isaac Jones added a hit, a run scored and an RBI each.

The win pushed the Cardinals’ record to 14-3 and extended their winning streak to six games. They host a doubleheader with conference leading Lewis Central Monday.