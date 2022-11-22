Winter Sports Scoreboard: Tuesday, Nov. 22

Bryan Clark, Sports Writer
Tuesday Scoreboard
Girls Basketball
Abraham Lincoln 66 Shenandoah 45
Clarinda 60 Lenox 55
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Tuesday Scoreboard
Girls Basketball
Abraham Lincoln 66 Shenandoah 45
Clarinda 60 Lenox 55
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Both Clarinda cross country teams qualified for the state meet, Sidney volleyball advanced to a regional final and Clarinda football won a pla…
A group of eight seniors were honored, as was the rest of the Clarinda football team, at the team’s annual banquet Thursday, Nov. 10, at Clari…
Clarinda senior Tadyn Brown has earned first team all-state running back honors.
A pair of Clarinda Cardinals took part in their first sanctioned girls wrestling event Monday, Nov. 14, at Nodaway Valley High School.
The Clarinda, Shenandoah and Southwest Iowa boys wrestling teams will all travel to Glenwood for this season’s district tournament.
The Iowa High School Athletic Association announced Thursday, Nov. 3, that they will release boys basketball rankings for the first time this season.
The Clarinda football cheerleading team wrapped up their outstanding fall season with each cheerleader receiving a State Championship cheerlea…
FORT DODGE — Clarinda senior Mayson Hartley and junior Treyton Schaapherder finished in the top 10 and earned medals at the Class 2A State Cro…
The sport of wrestling will look a lot different this winter across the state.