Winter Sports Scoreboard: Tuesday, Jan. 4

Tuesday Scoreboard
Wrestling
Clarinda 53 Red Oak 27
Clarinda 66 St. Albert 12
Clarinda 51 Southwest Valley 27 - Jase Wilmes won three contested matches for the Cardinals.
AHSTW 69 Southwest Iowa 11
Southwest Iowa 42 Tri-Center 36
Abraham Lincoln 48 Southwest Iowa 27 - Southwest Iowa's Seth Ettelman and Gabe Johnson both won three contested matches for the Warriors.
Girls Basketball
Creston 61 Clarinda 29
East Mills 65 Essex 21 - Olivia Baker led Essex with 5 points.
Boys Basketball
Creston 55 Clarinda 50
East Mills 64 Essex 20 - Qwintyn Vanatta led Essex with 8 points.