 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Winter Sports Scoreboard: Tuesday, Jan. 4

  • Updated
  • 0
Clarinda Cardinals

Tuesday Scoreboard

Wrestling

Clarinda 53 Red Oak 27

Clarinda 66 St. Albert 12

Clarinda 51 Southwest Valley 27 - Jase Wilmes won three contested matches for the Cardinals.

AHSTW 69 Southwest Iowa 11

Southwest Iowa 42 Tri-Center 36

Abraham Lincoln 48 Southwest Iowa 27 - Southwest Iowa's Seth Ettelman and Gabe Johnson both won three contested matches for the Warriors.

Girls Basketball

Creston 61 Clarinda 29

East Mills 65 Essex 21 - Olivia Baker led Essex with 5 points.

Boys Basketball

Creston 55 Clarinda 50

East Mills 64 Essex 20 - Qwintyn Vanatta led Essex with 8 points.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Las Vegas snag victory over Colts