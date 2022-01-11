 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Winter Sports Scoreboard: Tuesday, Jan. 11

  • Updated
Clarinda Cardinals

Tuesday Scoreboard

Girls Basketball

Shenandoah 61 Red Oak 15 - Macey Finlay led Shenandoah with 11 points

Atlantic 50 Clarinda 18

Fremont-Mills 61 Essex 38

Stanton 36 Sidney 28

Boys Basketball

Red Oak 55 Shenandoah 34 - Nolan Mount led Shenandoah with 13 points

Clarinda 45 Atlantic 42 - Grant Jobe led Clarinda with 15 points

Fremont-Mills 85 Essex 46

Stanton 55 Sidney 50

Girls Bowling

Red Oak Tournament

2. Shenandoah 2248 - Peyton Athen (338 series) and Emma Herr (185 game) led the Fillies.

Boys Bowling

Red Oak Tournament

2. Shenandoah 2648 - Treye Herr led Shenandoah with a 409 series and 207 game.

Wrestling

Red Oak 51 Southwest Iowa 28

Bedford/Lenox 60 Southwest Iowa 21

