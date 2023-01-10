Winter Sports Scoreboard: Tuesday, Jan. 10

Tuesday Scoreboard
Girls Basketball
Atlantic 43 Clarinda 24
Shenandoah 58 Red Oak 40
Fremont-Mills 65 Essex 17
Stanton 59 Sidney 43
Boys Basketball
Atlantic 74 Clarinda 51
Red Oak 63 Shenandoah 23
Fremont-Mills 58 Essex 35
Stanton 74 Sidney 61
Girls Bowling
Red Oak Tournament
2. Shenandoah 2,140 - Emma Herr was 5th overall and led Shenandoah with a 305 series
People are also reading…
Boys Bowling
Red Oak Tournament
1. Shenandoah 2,744 - Zach Page was 3rd overall and led Shenandoah with a 407 series
Girls Wrestling
Southwest Iowa - Clara Sapienza, Emily Kesterson and Madison Hensley combined to go 6-0 at Griswold
Boys Wrestling
Southwest Iowa 60 Griswold 18
Southwest Iowa 48 Red Oak 18
Southwest Iowa 57 Bedford 12