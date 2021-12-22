Winter Sports Scoreboard: Tuesday, Dec. 21

Bryan Clark/Sports Writer
Tuesday Scoreboard
Girls Basketball
Atlantic 47 Shenandoah 37
Harlan 60 Clarinda 23
Boys Basketball
Atlantic 71 Shenandoah 52
Harlan 65 Clarinda 44
Clarinda senior Logan Green will play football at South Dakota State University.
A Taylor Cole jump shot with 2:13 remaining in the final quarter gave the Clarinda girls basketball team a lead they wouldn’t give back in a 4…
Thursday Scoreboard
Clarinda junior Owen Johnson fell one ball short of a perfect 300 in leading the Cardinals to a home win over Red Oak Thursday, Dec. 16, at Fr…
Clarinda senior Logan Green won the 285 pound title, leading the Cardinals to a third place finish at the Carroll Invitational wrestling tourn…
Friday Scoreboard
The Clarinda wrestling team stayed undefeated on the dual season, beating Shenandoah and Harlan in Hawkeye 10 Conference action while the Must…
Saturday Scoreboard
SHENANDOAH – The Clarinda boys basketball team scored the final 10 points of the third quarter to take a 10-point lead into the final period a…
The state volleyball tournament is moving from Cedar Rapids to Coralville.