 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Easter's True Value

Winter Sports Scoreboard: Tuesday, Dec. 21

  • Updated
  • 0
Clarinda Cardinals

Tuesday Scoreboard

Girls Basketball

Atlantic 47 Shenandoah 37

Harlan 60 Clarinda 23

Boys Basketball

Atlantic 71 Shenandoah 52

Harlan 65 Clarinda 44

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Unvaccinated Cole Beasley blames 'rules' as he's forced out of key Bills game with COVID