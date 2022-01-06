Winter Sports Scoreboard: Thursday, Jan. 6

Thursday Scoreboard
Wrestling
Clarinda 48 St. Albert 9
Kuemper 53 Clarinda 12
Creston 66 Clarinda 9 - Logan Green was 3-0 on the day to lead the Cardinals.
Glenwood 54 Shenandoah 18
Lewis Central 42 Shenandoah 33
Red Oak 38 Shenandoah 36
Girls Basketball
Fremont-Mills 41 Shenandoah 31
Essex 44 East Atchison 21
Boys Basketball
Shenandoah 47 Fremont-Mills 43
Essex 49 East Atchison 45
Girls Bowling
Clarinda 2498 Lewis Central 2228 - Ally Johnson led Clarinda with a 391 series and 236 game.
People are also reading…
Boys Bowling
Clarinda 3014 Lewis Central 2673 - Ronnie Weidman (468 series) and Grant Barr (243 game) led Clarinda.