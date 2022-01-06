 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Winter Sports Scoreboard: Thursday, Jan. 6

Clarinda Cardinals

Thursday Scoreboard

Wrestling

Clarinda 48 St. Albert 9

Kuemper 53 Clarinda 12

Creston 66 Clarinda 9 - Logan Green was 3-0 on the day to lead the Cardinals.

Glenwood 54 Shenandoah 18

Lewis Central 42 Shenandoah 33

Red Oak 38 Shenandoah 36

Girls Basketball

Fremont-Mills 41 Shenandoah 31

Essex 44 East Atchison 21

Boys Basketball

Shenandoah 47 Fremont-Mills 43

Essex 49 East Atchison 45

Girls Bowling

Clarinda 2498 Lewis Central 2228 - Ally Johnson led Clarinda with a 391 series and 236 game.

Boys Bowling

Clarinda 3014 Lewis Central 2673 - Ronnie Weidman (468 series) and Grant Barr (243 game) led Clarinda.

