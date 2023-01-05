 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Winter Sports Scoreboard: Thursday, Jan. 5

  • 0
Clarinda Cardinals

Thursday Scoreboard

Girls Wrestling

Central Decatur Scramble

Clarinda - Jalon Olson and Kambry Gordon both won two of their three matches.

Boys Wrestling

Lewis Central 44 Shenandoah 36

Glenwood 42 Shenandoah 27

Shenandoah 44 Red Oak 30

Creston 66 Clarinda 18

Kuemper 54 Clarinda 26

Clarinda 42 St. Albert 15

Girls Basketball

Shenandoah 45 Fremont-Mills 43

East Atchison 59 Essex 34

Boys Basketball

Fremont-Mills 82 Shenandoah 41

East Atchison 75 Essex 35

Girls Bowling

Clarinda 2650 Lewis Central 2399

Boys Bowling

Lewis Central 3123 Clarinda 2961

0 Comments
