Winter Sports Scoreboard: Thursday, Jan. 12

Clarinda Cardinals

Thursday Scoreboard

Girls Basketball

Clarinda 43 Sidney 36

Riverside 44 Essex 38

Boys Basketball

Clarinda 68 Sidney 49

Girls Bowling

Clarinda 2,500 Harlan 2,140

Boys Bowling

Clarinda 2,899 Harlan 2,084

