Winter Sports Scoreboard: Thursday, Dec. 8

Thursday Scoreboard
Girls Bowling
Clarinda 2361 Creston 1262
Boys Bowling
Clarinda 2698 Creston 1872
Girls Basketball
Falls City Sacred Heart 51 Sidney 36
The Clarinda boys wrestling team split duals at its season opening home double dual Thursday, Dec. 1.
Clarinda’s Kambry Gordon and Jalon Olson combined to win three matches Saturday, Dec. 3, at the Audubon Girls Wrestling Tournament.
Clarinda senior Isaac Jones spent part of his Thanksgiving weekend playing one more high school football game.
Clarinda boys wrestling dropped three duals, two of them in Hawkeye 10 Conference competition Tuesday, Dec. 6, at Lewis Central.
CLARINDA — The two halves of the Clarinda girls basketball team’s home game against Clarke Monday, Dec. 5, couldn’t have looked much different…
Saturday Scoreboard
An already thin group of receivers in the Iowa football program got even thinner Friday.
Two Clarinda athletes combined to earn one win at the Treynor Girls Thursday Night Smackdown, held Thursday, Dec. 1, at Treynor High School.
The Clarinda boys basketball team lost for the first time this season, while the Clarinda girls lost their third straight this season Tuesday,…
Tuesday Scoreboard