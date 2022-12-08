 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Winter Sports Scoreboard: Thursday, Dec. 8

  • 0
Clarinda Cardinals

Thursday Scoreboard

Girls Bowling

Clarinda 2361 Creston 1262

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Boys Bowling

Clarinda 2698 Creston 1872

Girls Basketball

Falls City Sacred Heart 51 Sidney 36

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Two wins for Gordon in Audubon

Two wins for Gordon in Audubon

Clarinda’s Kambry Gordon and Jalon Olson combined to win three matches Saturday, Dec. 3, at the Audubon Girls Wrestling Tournament.

Gordon wins once at Treynor

Gordon wins once at Treynor

Two Clarinda athletes combined to earn one win at the Treynor Girls Thursday Night Smackdown, held Thursday, Dec. 1, at Treynor High School.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

The craziness of the 1930 World Cup