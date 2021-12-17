 Skip to main content
Winter Sports Scoreboard: Thursday, Dec. 16

Clarinda Cardinals

Thursday Scoreboard

Wrestling

Clarinda 60 Shenandoah 21

Clarinda 40 Harlan 34

Harlan 57 Shenandoah 23

Southwest Iowa 78 Griswold 6

Southwest Iowa 54 East Mills 24

Southwest Iowa 72 East Atchison 12 - Southwest Iowa wins Corner Conference Tournament title.

Girls Basketball

Clarinda 41 Bedford 39

Riverside 56 Shenandoah 35

Boys Basketball

Clarinda 49 Bedford 37

Girls Bowling

Clarinda 2,356 Red Oak 1,756 - Ally Johnson leads Clarinda with 352 series and 221 game.

Boys Bowling

Clarinda 3,183 Red Oak 2,496 - Owen Johnson takes perfect game into 12th and final ball in Game 2. Shoots 296 second game and 481 series to lead Cardinals.

