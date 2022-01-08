 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Winter Sports Scoreboard: Saturday, Jan. 8

Clarinda Cardinals

Saturday Scoreboard

Wrestling

Mid-Buchanan Tournament

3. Shenandoah 38 - Owen Laughlin won 145 pound title. Davin Holste (113), Jade Spangler (132) and Jayden Dickerson (160) finished third.

Gary Christensen Invitational at Winterset

8. Clarinda 91 - Logan Green won 285 pound title. Kale Downey finished 2nd (145) and Karson Downey (170) 3rd.

12. Southwest Iowa 48.5 - Seth Ettleman (113) and Gabe Johnson (120) led the team with fifth place finishes.

Logan-Magnolia Girls Tournament

Southwest Iowa - Ciara Sapienza (Division 7) and Emily Kesterson (Division 8) won division title to lead Southwest Iowa. Lillian Howe finished 2nd in Division 9

Girls Bowling

Denison 2180 Shenandoah 2147 - Peyton Athen (316 series) and Taylor Davis (168 game) led Shenandoah.

Boys Bowling

Denison 2711 Shenandoah 2651 - Dylan Gray led Shenandoah with a 409 series and 212 game.

