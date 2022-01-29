 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Winter Sports Scoreboard: Saturday, Jan. 29

Clarinda Cardinals

Saturday Scoreboard

Wrestling

Hawkeye 10 Conference Tournament at Atlantic

4. Clarinda 158.5 - Kale Downey and Logan Green won conference titles. Kaden Whipp, Karson Downey and Jase Wilmes finished 2nd.

9. Shenandoah 53 - Three Mustangs finished 5th.

East Mills Tournament

5. Southwest Iowa 116.5 - Seth Ettleman and Gabe Johnson won titles. Brexton Roberts finished 2nd, Kyle Kesterson 3rd.

Girls Bowling

Tri-Center 1992 Shenandoah 1872 - Peyton Athen led Shenandoah with a 300 series and 169 game.

Boys Bowling

Shenandoah  2800 Tri-Center 2278 - Seth Zwickel (411 series, 219 game) and Dalton Athen (219 game) led the Mustangs.

