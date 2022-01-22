 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Winter Sports Scoreboard: Saturday, Jan. 22

Clarinda Cardinals

Saturday Scoreboard

Wrestling

Girls State Championships at Coralville

T66. Southwest Iowa 28 - Clara Sapienza (140) split her four matches, finishing one win short of earning a medal.

John J. Harris Invitational at Southwest Valley

4. Clarinda 117 - Kale Downey (145) and Logan Green (285) won championships. Kaden Whipp (106) finished 2nd. Karson Downey (160) and Jase Wilmes (182) took 3rd.

17. Shenandoah 38 - Jade Spangler (132), Owen Laughlin (145) and Jayden Dickerson (160) led the Mustangs with 6th place finishes.

20. Southwest Iowa 32.5 - Seth Ettleman (113) was fourth to lead the Warriors.

Boys Basketball

Sidney 63 Fremont-Mills 52

