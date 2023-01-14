 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Winter Sports Scoreboard: Saturday, Jan. 14

  • 0
Clarinda Cardinals

Saturday Scoreboard

Boys Wrestling

Mike Halupnick Big Red Invitational at Centerville

5. Clarinda 130 - Karson Downey (182), Jase Wilmes (220) and Bryson Harris (285) won tournament titles. Leland Woodruff was 2nd at 160

Ron Scott Memorial Duals at Mount Ayr

Shenandoah 48 Durant 21

Shenandoah 57 Mount Ayr 12

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Cameron 48 Shenandoah 21

Shenandoah 38 Southwest Valley 27

Girls Wrestling

Rumble in River Country at Nebraska City

6. Southwest Iowa 43 - Clara Sapienza (135) and Maddie Hensley (170) finished 2nd.

People are also reading…

Girls Basketball

Nebraska City Lourdes 59 Sidney 28

Boys Basketball

Sidney 60 Nebraska City Lourdes 51

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cardinal hoops swept at Atlantic

Cardinal hoops swept at Atlantic

The Clarinda basketball teams both let Atlantic pull away in the fourth quarter as the Trojans earned the home sweep of the Cardinals Tuesday,…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Tennis star Naomi Osaka expecting first child