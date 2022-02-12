 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Winter Sports Scoreboard: Saturday, Feb. 12

Clarinda Cardinals

Saturday Scoreboard

Wrestling

Class 2A District 2 Tournament at Glenwood

3. Clarinda 72 - Logan Green (champion at 285 pounds), Kale Downey (145 runner-up), Karson Downey (160 runner-up) and Jase Wilmes (182 runner-up) advance to the state tournament.

11. Southwest Iowa 12 - Seth Ettleman (113 runner-up) advances to the state tournament.

12. Shenandoah 10 - Cole Scamman finished 3rd at 126.

Girls Basketball

Atlantic 41 Shenandoah 33 - Class 3A Region 7 1st Round

Harlan 60 Clarinda 27 - Class 3A Region 7 1st Round

