Winter Sports Scoreboard: Saturday, Dec. 4
Winter Sports Scoreboard: Saturday, Dec. 4

Clarinda Cardinals

Saturday Scoreboard

Wrestling

Bob Arehart Memorial Invitational @ Friend, Neb.

7. Shenandoah 86 - Owen Laughlin finished 2nd at 145 pounds.

Coach Riley Invitational @ Nodaway Valley

1. Clarinda 211 - Kaden Whipp (106 pounds), Kale Downey (145), Jase Wilmes (195) and Logan Green (285) won championships. Tyler Raybourn (152) and Karson Downey (170) finished second.

Treynor Invitational

5. Southwest Iowa 82 - Seth Ettleman won 113 pound title - Gabe Johnson and Cooper Marvel finished 2nd.

Girls Basketball

Essex 59 Cedar Bluffs 14

Boys Basketball

Cedar Bluffs 40 Essex 39/OT

