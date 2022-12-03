Winter Sports Scoreboard: Saturday, Dec. 3

Saturday Scoreboard
Boys Wrestling
Nodaway Valley Tournament
4. Clarinda 140 - Karson Downey (195) and Jase Wilmes (220) won their weight class.
Friend (Neb.) Tournament
5. Shenandoah 129 - Cole Scamman (138) and Owen Laughlin (152) won their weight class.
Treynor Tournament
6. Southwest Iowa 121 - Seth Ettleman (120) won his weight class.
Girls Wrestling
Audubon Tournament
Clarinda - Kambry Gordon finishes 2nd (120A pound bracket) to lead team
Shenandoah -Chloe Nelson finishes 3rd (130B pound bracket)