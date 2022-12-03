 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Winter Sports Scoreboard: Saturday, Dec. 3

Clarinda Cardinals

Saturday Scoreboard

Boys Wrestling

Nodaway Valley Tournament

4. Clarinda 140 - Karson Downey (195) and Jase Wilmes (220) won their weight class. 

Friend (Neb.) Tournament

5. Shenandoah 129 - Cole Scamman (138) and Owen Laughlin (152) won their weight class. 

Treynor Tournament

6. Southwest Iowa 121 - Seth Ettleman (120) won his weight class. 

Girls Wrestling

Audubon Tournament

Clarinda - Kambry Gordon finishes 2nd (120A pound bracket) to lead team

Shenandoah -Chloe Nelson finishes 3rd (130B pound bracket)

Cardinal hoops sweep Red Oak

The Clarinda boys and girls basketball teams left Red Oak Tuesday, Nov. 29, with a pair of wins. The Cardinal girls won 61-17, while the Cardi…

Gordon wins once at Treynor

Two Clarinda athletes combined to earn one win at the Treynor Girls Thursday Night Smackdown, held Thursday, Dec. 1, at Treynor High School.

