Winter Sports Scoreboard: Saturday, Dec. 17

  •
Clarinda Cardinals

Saturday Scoreboard

Girls Wrestling

Shenandoah Tournament

Shenandoah - Natalie McDowell won twice to win her bracket to lead the Fillies.

Clarinda - Jalon Olson won twice to win her bracket and lead the Cardinals.

Platteview Invitational

13. Southwest Iowa 46 - The Warriors were led by fourth-place finishes by Clara Sapienza, Emily Kesterson and Maddie Hensley.

Boys Wrestling

Shenandoah Mustang Tournament

1. Shenandoah 153.5 - Ethan Laughlin, Owen Laughlin, Jayden Dickerson and Jacob Rystrom won their weight class

Lees Summit Holiday Tournament

22. Clarinda 58 - Dominick Polsley finshed third to lead the Cardinals.

Glenwood Tournament

10. Southwest Iowa 55.5 - Seth Ettleman led the Warriors with a runner-up finish.

