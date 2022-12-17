Winter Sports Scoreboard: Saturday, Dec. 17

Saturday Scoreboard
Girls Wrestling
Shenandoah Tournament
Shenandoah - Natalie McDowell won twice to win her bracket to lead the Fillies.
Clarinda - Jalon Olson won twice to win her bracket and lead the Cardinals.
Platteview Invitational
13. Southwest Iowa 46 - The Warriors were led by fourth-place finishes by Clara Sapienza, Emily Kesterson and Maddie Hensley.
Boys Wrestling
Shenandoah Mustang Tournament
1. Shenandoah 153.5 - Ethan Laughlin, Owen Laughlin, Jayden Dickerson and Jacob Rystrom won their weight class
Lees Summit Holiday Tournament
22. Clarinda 58 - Dominick Polsley finshed third to lead the Cardinals.
Glenwood Tournament
10. Southwest Iowa 55.5 - Seth Ettleman led the Warriors with a runner-up finish.