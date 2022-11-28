 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Winter Sports Scoreboard: Monday, Nov. 28

Clarinda Cardinals

Monday Scoreboard

Girls Basketball

Underwood 38 Shenandoah 31

Essex 61 Hamburg 29

Boys Basketball

Clarinda 61 Nodaway Valley 54

Underwood 71 Shenandoah 19

Essex 60 Hamburg 38

Girls Wrestling

Western Iowa 36 Southwest Iowa 18

Council Bluffs Co-op 42 Southwest Iowa 28

Sioux City North 33 Southwest Iowa 18

Girls Bowling

Clarinda 2,699 St. Albert 2,467 Tri-Center 1,976 - Andi Woods led Clarinda with a 235 game and 417 series.

Boys Bowling

St. Albert 3,180 Clarinda 2,781 Tri-Center 1,729 - Tyson Bramble led Clarinda with a 216 game and 418 series

