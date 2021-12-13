 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Winter Sports Scoreboard: Monday, Dec. 13

  • Updated
  • 0
Clarinda Cardinals

Monday Scoreboard

Girls Basketball

Shenandoah 54 Clarinda 38 - Ava Wolf led Shenandoah with 15 points. Chloe Strait scored 12 to lead Clarinda. 

Boys Basketball

Clarinda 48 Shenandoah 36 - Drew Brown led Clarinda with 15 points. Blake Herold scored 14 points to lead Shenandoah. 

Girls Bowling

Clarinda 2,157 Shenandoah 1,871 - Kemper Beckel led Clarinda with a 176 game and 349 series. Taylor Davis (267 series) and Emma Herr (149 game) led Shenandoah. 

Boys Bowling

Shenandoah 2,777 Clarinda 2,751 - Treye Herr (384 series) and Dylan Gray (205 game) led Shenandoah. Tyson Bramble led Clarinda with a 447 series and 234 game. 

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

"It was very cool" Tom Brady on setting NFL completion record