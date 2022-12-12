Winter Sports Scoreboard: Monday, Dec. 12

Monday Scoreboard
Girls Basketball
Shenandoah 51 Clarinda 42
Boys Basketball
Clarinda 71 Shenandoah 33
Girls Bowling
Clarinda 2709 Shenandoah 2417 - Clarinda score breaks school record
Boys Bowling
Clarinda 2851 Shenandoah 2775
