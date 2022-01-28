 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Winter Sports Scoreboard: Friday, Jan. 28

Clarinda Cardinals

Friday Scoreboard

Girls Basketball

Denison 43 Shenandoah 42

Clarinda 57 Red Oak 34

Stanton 61 Essex 27

Sidney 50 Fremont-Mills 32

Boys Basketball

Denison 75 Shenandoah 47

Red Oak 65 Clarinda 55

Stanton 78 Essex 16

Sidney 58 Fremont-Mills 35

Cardinal defense stifles Shenandoah

Cardinal defense stifles Shenandoah

CLARINDA – All 10 Clarinda Cardinals who saw the floor scored and the Cardinal defense wouldn't let the Shenandoah offense get anything going …

