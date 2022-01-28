Winter Sports Scoreboard: Friday, Jan. 28

Friday Scoreboard
Girls Basketball
Denison 43 Shenandoah 42
Clarinda 57 Red Oak 34
Stanton 61 Essex 27
Sidney 50 Fremont-Mills 32
Boys Basketball
Denison 75 Shenandoah 47
Red Oak 65 Clarinda 55
Stanton 78 Essex 16
Sidney 58 Fremont-Mills 35
Friday Scoreboard
Girls Basketball
Denison 43 Shenandoah 42
Clarinda 57 Red Oak 34
Stanton 61 Essex 27
Sidney 50 Fremont-Mills 32
Boys Basketball
Denison 75 Shenandoah 47
Red Oak 65 Clarinda 55
Stanton 78 Essex 16
Sidney 58 Fremont-Mills 35
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
CLARINDA – All 10 Clarinda Cardinals who saw the floor scored and the Cardinal defense wouldn’t let the Shenandoah offense get anything going …
Monday Scoreboard
Tuesday Scoreboard
It wasn’t a great scoring night for the Clarinda bowling teams, but the girls did enough to win at Lenox 2,036-1,988, while the Clarinda boys …
Kale Downey and Logan Green won John J. Harris Wrestling Invitational titles, leading the Clarinda Cardinals to a fourth place team finish at …
Four starters scored in double figures, leading the Clarinda boys basketball team to a 61-48 home win over Savannah (Missouri) Tuesday, Jan. 25.
CLARINDA – The Shenandoah Fillies knocked down nine 3-point field goals in rolling to a 49-22 win at Clarinda Monday, Jan. 24.
Saturday Scoreboard
CLARINDA – It was a record setting day for the Clarinda girls bowling team Thursday, Jan. 20, in a home win over Denison.
Boys basketball district tournament assignments were released by the Iowa High School Athletic Association Friday, Jan. 21.