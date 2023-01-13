 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Winter Sports Scoreboard: Friday, Jan. 13

Clarinda Cardinals

Friday Scoreboard

Girls Basketball

Shenandoah 47 Clarinda 29

Boys Basketball

Clarinda 64 Shenandoah 23

Essex 57 Heartland Christian 45

Boys Wrestling

Ron Scott Memorial Dual Tournament at Mount Ayr

Shenandoah 63 Central Decatur 12

Shenandoah 59 East Union 12

Harlan 45 Shenandoah 30

Shenandoah 45 Martensdale-St. Marys 27

Weeping Water Tournament

4. Southwest Iowa 114.5 - Seth Ettleman won the 120 pound title and reached 100 career wins. Gabe Johnson (126), Sam Daly (220) and Brandon Orozco (285) finished 2nd.

