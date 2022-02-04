 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Winter Sports Scoreboard: Friday, Feb. 4

Clarinda Cardinals

Friday Scoreboard

Girls Basketball

Kuemper 60 Shenandoah 51

East Mills 68 Essex 30

Nodaway Valley (Mo.) 44 Sidney 39

Boys Basketball

Nebraska City 48 Clarinda 41

Kuemper 67 Shenandoah 34

East Mills 81 Essex 18

Sidney 64 Nodaway Valley (Mo.) 50

