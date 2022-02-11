Winter Sports Scoreboard: Friday, Feb. 11

Friday Scoreboard
Boys Basketball
Clarinda 55 Stanton 48 - Four Cardinals scored in double figures
Fremont-Mills 75 Essex 34 - Class 1A District 14 Preliminary Round
Falls City Sacred Heart 65 Sidney 30
Girls Bowling
Hawkeye 10 Conference Tournament at Council Bluffs
3. Clarinda 2,358 - Ally Johnson (9th with 347) and Andi Woods (10th with 338) earn medals
6. Shenandoah 2,236 - Peyton Athen (2nd with 415) and Taylor Davis (12th with 329) earn medals.
Boys Bowling
Hawkeye 10 Conference Tournament at Council Bluffs
3. Shenandoah 3,084 - Treye Herr bowls 300 game and wins Hawkeye 10 title (533 series). Dalton Athen (8th with 438) and Gunner Steiner (10th with 431) also medal.
People are also reading…
6. Clarinda 2,507 - Tyson Bramble led with a 396 series.