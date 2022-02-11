 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Winter Sports Scoreboard: Friday, Feb. 11

  • Updated
  • 0
Clarinda Cardinals

Friday Scoreboard

Boys Basketball

Clarinda 55 Stanton 48 - Four Cardinals scored in double figures

Fremont-Mills 75 Essex 34 - Class 1A District 14 Preliminary Round

Falls City Sacred Heart 65 Sidney 30

Girls Bowling

Hawkeye 10 Conference Tournament at Council Bluffs

3. Clarinda 2,358 - Ally Johnson (9th with 347) and Andi Woods (10th with 338) earn medals

6. Shenandoah 2,236 - Peyton Athen (2nd with 415) and Taylor Davis (12th with 329) earn medals.

Boys Bowling

Hawkeye 10 Conference Tournament at Council Bluffs

3. Shenandoah 3,084 - Treye Herr bowls 300 game and wins Hawkeye 10 title (533 series). Dalton Athen (8th with 438) and Gunner Steiner (10th with 431) also medal.

6. Clarinda 2,507 - Tyson Bramble led with a 396 series.

