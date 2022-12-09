 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Winter Sports Scoreboard: Friday, Dec. 9

  • 0
Clarinda Cardinals

Friday Scoreboard

Girls Basketball

Glenwood 71 Clarinda 49

Sidney 39 Griswold 17

Boys Basketball

Shenandoah 81 Essex 47

Glenwood 73 Clarinda 47

Sidney 73 Griswold 37

Girls Wrestling

Riverside Tournament

Shenandoah - led by Chloe Nelson, who won one match at 130

Clarinda - led by Jalon Olson (2nd in 145B weight class)

Southwest Iowa - Kayleanna Renshaw (135B), Clara Sapienza (140), Emily Kesterson (155) and Madison Hensley (170A) won their weight classes.

Girls Bowling

Thomas Jefferson Holiday Tournament

3. Shenandoah 2,223

Boys Bowling

Thomas Jefferson Holiday Tournament

3. Shenandoah 2,896

