Winter Sports Gameday Preview: Tuesday, Nov. 30

Info to know: The Clarinda girls return to the court for a road game against Red Oak. This is the first of two meetings with the Tigers this year and this game does not count in the Hawkeye 10 Conference standings. The Cardinals come in 1-1 after beating Essex Monday. Taylor Cole enters the game as Clarinda’s leading scorer at 21.5 points per game. The Tigers are 0-1 after losing 63-20 to East Mills last Tuesday. Merced Ramirez led the Tigers in the opening game with nine points and four rebounds. Red Oak won both meetings between the two schools last season. The Cardinals haven’t won a game in the series since December 2012.