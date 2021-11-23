Winter Sports Gameday Preview: Tuesday, Nov. 23

Info to know: The season starts tonight for the Shenandoah Fillies as they welcome Abraham Lincoln to town. This game is being covered live by Page County Newspapers. Look for an updated scoreboard during the game at the Page County Newspapers Sports Facebook page. The Fillies are coming off an 11-11 season and return four starters from last year’s team. Ava Wolf is their leading returning scorer at 11.5 points per game while also securing 11.1 rebounds per contest. The Lynx were 10-11 last year and return two starters. Baylie Girres is their leading returner at 10.3 points per game. Abraham Lincoln won the last meeting between these teams in November 2019. Tip follows the junior varsity game at approximately 7:30.