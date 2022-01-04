Winter Sports Gameday Preview: Tuesday, Jan. 4

Tuesday Preview

Wrestling: Red Oak, Southwest Valley and St. Albert at Clarinda

Info to know: The Clarinda Cardinals are home for the first of two quads this week as they open the 2022 portion of the season. The Cardinals also look to stay unbeaten in duals so far this season, currently at 7-0. The Tigers come in to this evening at 4-4 in duals, the Falcons 0-9 and the Timberwolves 6-3.

Girls Basketball: Clarinda at Creston

Info to know: The Clarinda Cardinals are right back on the floor after taking a tough 50-49 loss to Southwest Valley Monday. The Cardinals come in 3-8 on the season and 0-4 in the Hawkeye 10 Conference. Creston comes in with a 4-5 record, 1-2 in the conference. The Panthers are making their 2022 debut. Doryn Paup and Brianna Fields are Creston’s top players. Paup averages 17 points and 7.7 rebounds per contest while Fields is averaging 14.1 points and 6.6 rebounds per game. This is the first of two meetings between the teams this season. Creston won both meetings last season 71-28 and 79-18.

Boys Basketball: Clarinda at Creston

Info to know: After beating Southwest Valley Monday, the Clarinda boys basketball team also hits the road for a Hawkeye 10 match. The Cardinals come in 6-4 overall and 2-3 in the conference while the Panthers are 3-4 overall and 0-2 in conference play. Creston actually played two games right before Christmas in Kansas City, splitting those games over a span of two days. Tony Davidson leads Creston’s scoring at 10.1 points per game. Kyle Strider is right behind at 9.9 points per contest. Derek Paup leads the Panthers in rebounds. This is the first of two meetings between the teams this year. Creston won both meetings last season 55-53 and 54-47.

Girls Basketball: East Mills at Essex

Info to know: The Essex Trojanettes open 2022 with a Corner Conference home game. This game is being covered live by Page County Newspapers. Look for an updated scoreboard during the game at the Page County Newspapers Sports Facebook page. The Trojanettes open the calendar year at 1-5 overall and 0-3 in the conference while East Mills is 8-2 on the season, 2-1 in conference play. Riley Jensen leads the Trojanettes with 6.2 points and 8.2 rebounds per game. Brooke Burns is just behind in scoring at six points each time out while Olivia Baker matches Jensen at 8.2 rebounds per game. Emily Williams leads the Wolverines at 17.5 points and 9.2 rebounds per game. Aspen Crouse adds 10.5 points and 6.3 rebounds while Miah Urban contributes 9.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game. This is the first of two meetings this year between the two teams. East Mills won all three meetings last season 67-43, 58-51 and 41-27.

Boys Basketball: East Mills at Essex

Info to know: The Essex Trojans also open 2022 with a home date against the Wolverines. This game is being covered live by Page County Newspapers. Look for an updated scoreboard during the game at the Page County Newspapers Sports Facebook page. The Trojans are 0-6 on the season and 0-3 in Corner Conference play. Tony Racine leads the Trojans at seven points and 8.5 rebounds per game. Skylar Hall is second in scoring at 5.8 points per game while Qwintyn Vanatta is averaging 10.2 rebounds. Mason Crouse leads the Wolverines at 22.7 points and 7.6 rebounds per game. Braden West adds 10.4 points and 8.1 rebounds each time out. East Mills is 7-2 overall and 3-0 in the conference. This is the first of two meetings this season between the teams. East Mills won all three meetings last season 77-17, 66-11 and 77-25.

Wrestling: Southwest Iowa at AHSTW

Info to know: The Warriors travel to Avoca to take part in a quad with the host Vikings, Tri-Center and Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln. Southwest Iowa enters play this evening at 5-3 on the dual season. The Vikings are 5-1, the Lynx 2-4 and the Trojans 0-3.